india

ED alleges Rs 9,000 crore FEMA violation by Byju's: Report

Last Updated 21 November 2023, 09:34 IST

India's federal financial crime-fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has issued a show-cause notice to ed-tech company Byju's for alleged violations of foreign exchange rules, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The agency has alleged violations by the company worth Rs 9,000 crore ($1.1 billion) under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, the television channel reported.

"Byju's unequivocally denies media reports that insinuate it has received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate. The company has not received any such communication from the Enforcement Directorate," the company said in a statement.

The Enforcement Directorate did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Published 21 November 2023, 09:34 IST)
