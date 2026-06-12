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ED arrests 2 former executives of Reliance Anil Ambani Group

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had booked and raided the premises of the two in March as part of its investigation into an alleged loan fraud .
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 18:16 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 18:16 IST
India NewsCrimeEnforcement DirectorateRelianceAnil Ambani

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