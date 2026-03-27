Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

ED arrests Al Falah group chairman in second PMLA case

Officials said that Siddiqui was taken into custody in the latest case on March 24 from the Tihar jail, where he is lodged in judicial custody in the previous ED and Delhi Police case.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 12:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 March 2026, 12:40 IST
India NewsCrimeEDPMLA

Follow us on :

Follow Us