ED arrests US, Vanuatu, Indian citizens in IPO 'scam' linked money laundering case

The money laundering case stems from a complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India under the Sebi Act of 1992 against Taksheel Solutions Limited, its promoters and directors and others for irregularities with respect to the IPO of 55,00,000 shares of Rs 10 each for which issue price was fixed at Rs 150 and through which Taksheel raised Rs 80.50 crore, the agency said in a statement.