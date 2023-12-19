ED arrests woman; seizes luxury cars after raids against 'bitcoin ponzi'

Probe found, the ED said, that Simpy Bhardwaj along with her husband Ajay Bhardwaj and MLM agents played an 'active role' in luring innocent investors by 'promising huge returns on the investment and cheated the public by way of committing fraud.'

The 'proceeds of crime' generated out of this scam were transferred to various overseas companies and were used for purchasing properties abroad and Simpy Bhardwaj was actively involved in generating, concealing and layering of the proceeds of crime, the ED alleged.