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ED attaches Anil Ambani's Mumbai flat, son Jai Anshul Ambani's Khandala farmhouse in case against RCOM

According to a RAAG spokesperson, some of the attached properties belong to Kokilaben D Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 12:30 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 12:30 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectoratePMLAAnil AmbaniRCom

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