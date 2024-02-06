ED attaches assets worth Rs 26cr of Bihar JD(U) MLC in 'illegal' sand mining case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached two immovable assets worth over Rs 26 crore 'acquired' by Bihar MLC and JD(U) leader Radha Charan Sah as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the state.

The money laundering case stems from a total of 19 FIRs registered by Bihar Police under various sections of the IPC and Bihar Mineral (Concession, Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rule, 2019 against Broad Son Commodities Private Limited and others.

Probe found, the ED claimed in a statement, that the "illegal sale of sand and its mining was mainly controlled by a syndicate and Radha Charan Sah, being a syndicate member, generated huge proceeds of crime through Broad Son Commodities Private Limited. He layered and laundered the proceeds of crime with the assistance of his son Kanhaiya Prasad using hawala network," it said.