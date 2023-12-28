ED attaches assets worth Rs 3.68 Cr in Odisha online cricket betting case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has attached bank deposits and immovable assets worth Rs 3.68 crore in a money-laundering investigation linked to a case of illegal online cricket betting in Odisha.

The accused— Dinesh Kumar Rathi, R Lalie Achary and their accomplices were first booked by the Odisha Police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prize Chit and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978.

The accused "allegedly committed the offence of illegal online cricket betting and lured the gullible public to invest money in this racket".