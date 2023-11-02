ED attaches Rs 230 cr assets of Bhopal's Peoples Group

The ED alleged its probe found that Vijaywargia enriched himself and the entities under his control using the money received as FDI by dubious methods, damaging the interest of the shareholders of the three companies (Peoples International and Services Pvt Ltd, PGH International Pvt Ltd and Peoples General Hospital Pvt Ltd) which received the FDI. 'Foreign Direct Investment of Rs 494 crore was received in the three companies of the Peoples Group during 2000-2011 and the same were siphoned off in the form of interest free (or very low interest) 'loans', 'security deposit', advances and in other such names during 2000 to 2022, to S N Vijaywargia and to related entities under his control, resulting in generation of proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 594.65 crore,' it said.