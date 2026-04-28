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ED attaches Rs 3,034-crore worth assets in probe against Anil Ambani's Reliance Group

The central agency issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these assets.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateReliance GroupAnil Ambani

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