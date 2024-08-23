ED begins probe into Jharkhand land 'scam' and terror-financing links, summons Ranchi man

Ranchi/New Delhi: The ED has launched a probe into allegations of a terror-financing link to its ongoing land "scam" case investigation in Jharkhand, official sources said on Friday.

The federal agency has summoned one Babloo Khan for questioning on August 26 at its zonal office in Ranchi, taking cognisance of a Delhi Police Special Cell action on Thursday during which the cops claimed to have busted an al-Qaeda terror module after arresting 11 people and detaining three others from Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The police had said in a statement that the module, according to its current state of operations, was being led by one Dr Ishtiyaq of Ranchi, and aspired to declare 'khilafat (caliphate)' and execute serious terror activities within the country.