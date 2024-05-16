ED can't arrest accused after court takes cognisance on complaint: SC

New Delhi: In an important judgment on Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cannot arrest a person after a court has taken cognisance of a complaint under Section 44 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said that if the ED wanted custody of the accused—who appeared after service of summons—for conducting further investigation of the same offence, the agency will have to seek custody of the accused by applying to the Special Court, which must pass an order on the application after recording brief reasons.

The bench explained that the accused has to be summoned by the court but he doesn't need to satisfy the twin conditions of bail for his release.

"If the accused appears before the Special Court pursuant to a summons, it cannot be treated that he is in custody. Therefore, it is not necessary for the accused to apply for bail," the bench said.

The court issued a slew of directions with regard to the provisions of the PMLA after hearing senior advocate Sidharth Luthra for the appellants and Additional Solicitor General S V Raju for the ED.