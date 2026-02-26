Menu
ED grills Anil Ambani for 9 hours; calls him again on February 27

The 66-year-old industrialist entered the federal probe agency's office in central Delhi around 10:30 am and left around 8:20 pm.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 17:01 IST
Published 26 February 2026, 17:01 IST
