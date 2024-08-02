ED ‘insiders’ tell me raid being planned, waiting with open arms: Rahul

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that Enforcement Directorate “insiders” have told him that a raid is being planned against him after his “chakravyuh” speech in Parliament.

Gandhi said he was “waiting with open arms”.

“Apparently, 2 in 1 didn’t like my Chakravyuh speech. ED ‘insiders’ tell me a raid is being planned,” Gandhi said in a post on X early Friday.