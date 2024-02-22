ED issues look-out notice against Byju Raveendran over violations under FEMA

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a look out notice against entrepreneur, investor and founder of Byju's— Byju Raveendran, news agency ANI reported. The notice has been reportedly issued as part of the agency's probe into the foreign exchange management act (FEMA) against the EdTech firm.
This development also comes ahead of the EGM which Raveendran is supposed on be a part of on Friday.
Quoting a senior government official, The Economic Times reported that even if Raveendran is overseas, after the LOC is issued, he will not be allowed to leave the country once he returns.
More details to follow...
(Published 22 February 2024, 05:47 IST)