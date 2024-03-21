Karti Chidambaram took Rs 50L bribe through close aide in Chinese visa case: ED finds in probe

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday alleged that Congress MP Karti Chidambaram took a Rs 50 lakh bribe through a close aide for getting sanction of the Union home ministry for reuse of visas for Chinese personnel by a company that was establishing a power plant in Punjab.

It claimed that this alleged bribe was pumped into a company, where Karti Chidambaram was a director and had control, through a 'fictitious' cash transaction.

Karti Chidambaram, 52, is a Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga seat in Tamil Nadu and the agency has recorded his statement in the case multiple times.

The federal agency made these charges in a charge sheet filed against Karti Chidambaram, a company alleged to be promoted by him— Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited, his alleged close aide and accountant S Bhaskararaman, the company where Chinese workers were deployed— Talwandi Sabo Power Limited and others.

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi took cognisance of the prosecution complaint on March 19. It has summoned all the accused listed in the charge sheet, including Karti Chidambaram, to appear before it on April 15.