ED produces Arvind Kejriwal in trial court, seeks 10-day custody

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday produced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before the Rouse Avenue court here and sought his 10-day custody in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

"We have given an application for 10 days' remand," the ED told the court after the AAP chief was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja around 2 pm amid tight security on and around the court premises.