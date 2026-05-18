<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=enforcement%20directorate%20">Enforcement Directorate</a> on Monday conducted searches at premises linked to AAP Delhi politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Deepak%20Singla">Deepak Singla</a> and some others in an alleged bank loan fraud-linked money laundering case, officials said.</p>.<p>They said the raids are being undertaken at locations in Delhi and Goa.</p>.<p>Singla has been a candidate for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Aam%20Aadmi%20Party">Aam Aadmi Party</a> (AAP) from the Vishwas Nagar assembly seat. He was raided by the ED in 2024 too as part of an investigation.</p>.AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj slams ED, alleges LG conspired to frame him.<p>The politician could not be contacted immediately.</p>.<p>In a separate case, the central probe agency conducted searches in a case in which certain individuals were allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 180 crore through an investment fraud.</p>.AAP corrupt party: BJP on raids against Durgesh Pathak.<p>The premises of a person identified as Ram Singh of Babaji Finance Group in Delhi's Subhash Nagar have been raided as part of the investigation, officials said. </p>