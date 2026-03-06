Menu
ED raids Mumbai, Hyderabad locations linked to Anil Ambani's Reliance Power in money laundering probe

Multiple group companies of Anil Ambani face allegations of loan fraud and the ED recently constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all these instances.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 05:02 IST
Published 06 March 2026, 05:02 IST
