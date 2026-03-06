<p>Multiple locations in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a> were searched by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, as a part of a money laundering investigation against Reliance Power Ltd., a group company of businessman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anil-ambani">Anil Ambani</a>. </p><p><br><em>PTI</em> quoted officials saying, "About 10-12 locations linked to the said company and its executives are being searched in the two cities and 15 teams of the agency are conducting the searchers." </p><p><br>Earlier, the ED had attached Ambani's Mumbai house 'Abode', worth Rs 3,716 crore under the anti-money laundering law. CBI had said that it registered a fresh case against Ambani and RCOM for allegedly cheating the Bank of Baroda during 2013-17 causing a wrongful loss of more than Rs 2,220 crore to the bank.</p>.Anil Ambani skips appearance before Enforcement Directorate in PMLA case.<p>Multiple group companies of Anil Ambani face allegations of loan fraud and the ED recently constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all these instances.</p><p><br>The SIT was formed based on recent directions from the Supreme Court.</p><p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>