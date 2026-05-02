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ED registers highest-ever raids, attachments; decline in arrests: Annual report

Searches or raids conducted by the central agency under the stringent provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) almost doubled to 2,892 during the 2025-26 fiscal.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateED raidsarrests

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