<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> (ED) on Monday sought time to file its reply on a plea by actor Jacqueline Fernandez seeking to turn approver in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.</p>.<p>Special Judge Prashant Sharma posted the matter for further proceedings on May 8.</p>.<p>The court had earlier on April 17 issued notice to the agency after the actor's counsel filed the application.</p>.<p>Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused for the first time in a supplementary charge sheet filed by the agency.</p>.Delhi High Court notice to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi on ED's challenge to no cognisance of money laundering complaint .<p>On July 3, last year, the Delhi High Court dismissed her petition for quashing the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the money laundering case.</p>.<p>Two months later, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the high court's order.</p>.<p>Delhi Police had booked Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore.</p>.<p>There are other ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.</p>.<p>Chandrasekhar and his wife, Leena Paulose, facing proceedings in a money laundering case, were arrested by Delhi Police along with others.</p>.<p>The police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.</p>.<p>Paulose and Chandrasekhar were alleged to have used 'hawala' routes and created shell companies along with other accused persons to park the money earned as proceeds of crime.</p>