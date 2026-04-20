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ED seeks time to file reply on Jacqueline Fernandez's plea to turn approver in money laundering case

The court had earlier on April 17 issued notice to the agency after the actor's counsel filed the application.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsEDMoney LaunderingJacqueline Fernandez

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