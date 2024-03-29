ED wants AAP's Lok Sabha poll strategy details from Kejriwal's phone: Atishi

Kejriwal, who is the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested by the central probe agency on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and is in its custody till April 1. The insistence of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to look into Kejriwal's mobile-phone, which is a few months old and did not exist when the policy was formed and implemented, proves that the agency is working as a 'political weapon' of the BJP, Atishi alleged at a press conference here.