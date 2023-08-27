Editors Guild expresses concern over Karnataka govt's 'fact-checking unit'

The Editors Guild of India on Sunday expressed concern over Congress-led Karnataka government's move to set up a "fact-checking unit" to monitor fake news on social media platforms as such a mechanism by governments could lead to clamping down on voices of dissent.
It asked the Siddaramaiah government to "clearly specify" the scope of and powers of the proposed fact-checking unit, as well as the "governing mechanism under which it will operate".
"We further urge the state government to undertake a consultation exercise with press organisations for developing this framework," the statement issued by Editors Guild president Seema Mustafa, General Secretary Anant Nath and Treasurer Shriram Pawar said.
Quoting IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge's remarks that “posts and reports that are tagged as fake by the fact checking unit will be taken down,” and “if required, the government can also take penal measures under relevant provisions of the IPC”, the Guild recalled that it has already filed a petition in Bombay High Court against the union government challenging amendments to the new IT Rules 2023.
The new IT Rules allow setting up of a ‘fact checking unit’ under which the executive will have sole authority to determine what is fake or not, and with powers to order content take-down, which several quarters have expressed concern about.
"While admittedly there is a problem of misinformation and fake news, especially in the online space, efforts to check such content have to be by independent bodies that are not under the sole purview of the government, lest they become tools to clamp down on voices of dissent," the statement said.
"Any such monitoring framework should follow principles of natural justice, including giving prior notice, right to appeal, and judicial oversight. Such units should also be set up with due consultation and involvement of all stakeholders, including journalists and media bodies, so that press freedom is not tampered with," it added.