Editors Guild expresses concern over Karnataka govt's 'fact-checking unit'

The new IT Rules allow setting up of a ‘fact checking unit’ under which the executive will have sole authority to determine what is fake or not, and with powers to order content take-down, which several quarters have expressed concern about.

"While admittedly there is a problem of misinformation and fake news, especially in the online space, efforts to check such content have to be by independent bodies that are not under the sole purview of the government, lest they become tools to clamp down on voices of dissent," the statement said.

"Any such monitoring framework should follow principles of natural justice, including giving prior notice, right to appeal, and judicial oversight. Such units should also be set up with due consultation and involvement of all stakeholders, including journalists and media bodies, so that press freedom is not tampered with," it added.