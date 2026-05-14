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Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chairs high-level meet for fresh NEET-UG exam

The meeting involved detailed discussions on various aspects related to the conduct of the medical entrance exam.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 18:23 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 18:23 IST
India NewsIndiaNEETDharmendra Pradhan

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