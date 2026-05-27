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Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chairs high-level review meeting ahead of NEET-UG re-exam

The meeting was jointly chaired by Dr Radhakrishnan, who heads the High-Powered Steering Committee constituted to monitor the implementation of NTA reform recommendations.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 16:24 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 16:24 IST
India NewsNEETDharmendra Pradhan

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