Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan orders crackdown on fake Telegram channels ahead of fresh NEET-UG exam

<p>New Delhi: Education minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/neet-ug-2026-paper-leak-congress-submits-notice-seeking-action-against-dharmendra-pradhan-4006967"> Dharmendra Pradhan</a> held a high-level meeting with security agencies, ahead of the next <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=neet">NEET-UG</a> re-examination. In a meeting with social media companies, Pradhan ordered a crackdown on fake telegram channels and social media platforms have been asked to proactively detect and block misinformation networks ahead of the exams. </p><p>In the review meeting, held with Central Security and Intelligence Agencies to seek support for the upcoming NEET-UG Re-examination, Pradhan stressed the need for heightened vigilance and foolproof security arrangements to ensure a safe, secure and fair conduct of the examination, said the ministry in a release. </p><p>Senior officials from the Ministry of Education and the Director General of National Testing Agency (NTA) also participated in the meeting, where preparations were reviewed in detail to identify vulnerabilities in advance and ensure timely preventive and corrective measures. </p><p>In another meeting he held with the representatives of major social media platforms, including Meta, Google and Telegram, Pradhan raised "serious concerns" over the growing spread of misinformation related to competitive examinations, particularly through Telegram channels and anonymous online groups. </p>.'NEET-UG to be computer-based from next year': Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says NEET to go online mode from 2027.<p>"Officials noted that several such channels become highly active in the run-up to major examinations, circulating fake paper leak claims, clickbait content and unverified information that trigger panic, anxiety and confusion among students and parents. It was highlighted that many such links redirect users to automated bots and fake groups designed to amplify misinformation. According to inputs shared by intelligence agencies, multiple suspicious channels are being operated through a limited set of phone numbers, indicating coordinated and organised activity,” the ministry said.</p><p>Pradhan directed a crackdown on such networks, including proactive identification, blocking and takedown of channels spreading fake information, propaganda and panic before examinations. </p><p>He also asked social media platforms to work in close coordination with the Ministry of Education, NTA and law enforcement agencies to curb misinformation and protect the integrity of the examination system.</p>