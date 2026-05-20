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Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan orders crackdown on fake Telegram channels ahead of fresh NEET-UG exam

Pradhan ordered a crackdown on fake telegram channels and social media platforms have been asked to proactively detect and block misinformation networks ahead of the exams.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 16:13 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 16:13 IST
India NewsIndiaNEETPaper LeakDharmendra Pradhan

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