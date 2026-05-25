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Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeks States/UTs' cooperation for smooth conduct of NEET-UG 2026 re-examination

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 16:50 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 16:50 IST
India NewsNEETDharmendra Pradhan

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