<p>New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators, seeking their cooperation for the smooth and secure conduct of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET-UG 2026</a> re-examination scheduled on June 21 amid prevailing heatwave conditions across the country.</p><p>In a letter issued on Sunday, the minister urged states and Union Territories to ensure that all examination centres are equipped with basic facilities for candidates. </p>.Explained | NEET-UG 2026 re-exam on June 21: What changes, what stays the same for candidates; all you need to know.<p>“In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, I request you to kindly issue appropriate instructions to the District Authorities and all schools, colleges, universities, and other institutions hosting the examination in your State/UT to ensure the availability of essential basic amenities for the convenience of candidates. These may include safe drinking water, adequate seating arrangements, functional fans, coolers, clean washrooms, shaded waiting areas, uninterrupted electricity supply, and portable toilets, wherever required,” the letter read. </p><p>Pradhan also asked state authorities to coordinate with district administrations and institutions hosting the examination to ensure adequate transport arrangements for students appearing in the re-test. Stressing that the “interests and well-being of students are of paramount importance”, he called for full cooperation from states to ensure the examination is conducted in a “smooth, transparent and fair manner”. </p><p>The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21 following the Centre’s decision to reconduct the medical entrance examination. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue detailed guidelines and admit card-related updates ahead of the examination. </p>