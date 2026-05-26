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Education minister Pradhan meets bank officials to talk overhaul of CBSE's payment gateway system

A release by the ministry of education stated that during the meeting, Pradhan emphasised on the need for a “robust, reliable, and student-friendly” payment ecosystem
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 17:24 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 17:24 IST
CBSEDharmendra Pradhanbankspayment gateway

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