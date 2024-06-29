Education takes centre-stage in this week's political drama as 18th Lok Sabha kicks off

Hello dear readers!



Soon after the nation witnessed Modi magic with him becoming Prime Minister and BJP-led NDA coming to power in the center for the third consecutive term, education, rather entrance exams, have now taken the center stage in Indian politics.

The NEET paper leak issue has rattled the core of the education system. The much stronger Opposition now has not left any page unturned in blaming the government, more so the Education Ministry for it.

The Parliament session too commenced this week and the episodes of blame-game, debates and war of words continue both in and out of the Lok Sabha.

So, brace yourselves as we dive into all that happened over the course of the week.