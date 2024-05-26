EFI contemplates legal options after court appoints administrator, fears going bankrupt

Asked why the EFI EC members were insistent on continuing despite the completion of their term, the source said, "This is for stability." "All EFI want is stability. Elections are to be held, let there be an elected body. EFI is not against that, instead it is pushing for timely elections. Why the polls are not being held when even the Sports Ministry also wants it. EFI had got exemptions, which the Sports Code allows." "The exemption petition could have been adjudicated concurrently in a relevant court and polls should be allowed, subject to final outcome of the petition. This would have helped in achieving stability." The EFI website has also stopped functioning and when asked about that, the source said, "There is some technical glitch. It is being rectified. It should be back in a day or two."