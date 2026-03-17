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'Eid not linked to any human event,' says AIMPLB amid boycott calls

"Eid is an ibadat and a divine reward for roza observers. It is not associated with any single human incident," a AIMPLB executive said.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 15:54 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 15:54 IST
India NewsIndiaEidLucknowAll India Muslim Personal Law Board

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