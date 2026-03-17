'Eid not linked to any human event,' says AIMPLB amid boycott calls

<p>Lucknow: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) senior executive member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli on Tuesday disagreed with appeals to forgo Eid celebrations or offer prayers with black armbands in protest against the US attack on Iran.</p><p>Speaking at a meeting held at Eidgah in Lucknow to review preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr, he said the festival is a reward from Allah for those who observe fasting during <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/lpg-crisis-triggers-migrant-worker-exodus-from-kerala-ahead-of-ramzan-polls-3931517">Ramzan </a>and should not be linked to any "human event."</p><p>"Eid is an ibadat and a divine reward for roza observers. It is not associated with any single human incident," he said, referring to calls in some places to scale down celebrations as a mark of protest.</p><p>Citing historical precedents, Farangi Mahli said that even after significant events in Islamic history, Eid continued to be observed.</p><p>He referred to the Battle of Badr, the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali, and the demise of Prophet Muhammad, noting that Eid was celebrated in those years as well.</p>.Samajwadi Party leader booked for claiming Azam Khan urged Muslims not to celebrate Eid over West Asia conflict.<p>His remarks come amid reports that in some areas of Prayagraj, members of the Shia community have appealed to people not to celebrate Eid or wear new clothes.</p><p>In Lucknow, Shia Chand Committee president Maulana Saif Abbas Naqvi has urged Muslims to offer Eid prayers wearing black armbands. Similar appeals have also been reported from Bhopal.</p><p>Farangi Mahli said the Eid moon would be sighted on March 19 and, if visible, Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on March 20; otherwise, it would fall on March 21.</p>