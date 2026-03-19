Eid to be celebrated in India on March 21 as crescent moon not sighted

<p>New Delhi: As the crescent Moon was not sighted on Thursday, the festival of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/ampstories/lifestyle/fashion/eid-2026-ace-your-style-with-these-celebrity-approved-traditional-outfits-3937474">Eid-ul-Fitr</a>, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on March 21.</p><p>According to Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that the moon was not sighted.</p><p>Eid will be celebrated in the country on March 21, Saturday, he said.</p><p>"On this occasion, we pray that brotherhood and harmony in the country continues to prosper and is strengthened with love," Ahmed said describing Eid as a festival of brotherhood and harmony</p><p>Naib Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Shaban Bukhari also declared that the moon was not sighted and Eid would be celebrated on March 21.</p><p>He said Friday would be the last day of Ramzan and the 30th fasting day.</p>.As missiles and drones rule skies, Gulf countries prepare for Eid on Friday.<p>Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar.</p><p>This year, the month of Ramzan comprised 30 days, while last year it was 29 days.</p><p>According to the Islamic calendar, there are 29 or 30 days in a month, depending on the sighting of the moon.</p><p>During the month of Ramzan, people do not eat or drink anything from sunrise to sunset.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>