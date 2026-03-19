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Eid to be celebrated in India on March 21 as crescent moon not sighted

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 15:34 IST
India NewsFestivalIndiaEid

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