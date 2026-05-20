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Eid-ul-Adha 2026: When will Bakrid be celebrated in India?

As per the religious calendar, the festival, also known as Eid-ul-Adha, usually takes place 10 days after the sighting of the crescent moon.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 06:43 IST
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A day after the crescent moon sighting: This marks Day 1, the literal beginning of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

A day after the crescent moon sighting: This marks Day 1, the literal beginning of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Credit: iStock Photo

The 10-day countdown: The first 10 days of this month are considered highly sacred. Muslims engage in increased prayers, charity and fasting.

The 10-day countdown: The first 10 days of this month are considered highly sacred. Muslims engage in increased prayers, charity and fasting.

Credit: iStock Photo

Day 9 (Day of Arafah): This is considered one of the holiest days of the year, marking the peak of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Day 9 (Day of Arafah): This is considered one of the holiest days of the year, marking the peak of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Credit: iStock Photo

Day 10 (Bakrid / Eid-ul-Adha): The festival officially begins on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, which falls nine days after the beginning of the month.

Day 10 (Bakrid / Eid-ul-Adha): The festival officially begins on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, which falls nine days after the beginning of the month.

Credit: iStock Photo

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Published 20 May 2026, 06:43 IST
India NewsFestivalMuslimTrendingBakrid

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