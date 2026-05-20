A day after the crescent moon sighting: This marks Day 1, the literal beginning of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
The 10-day countdown: The first 10 days of this month are considered highly sacred. Muslims engage in increased prayers, charity and fasting.
Day 9 (Day of Arafah): This is considered one of the holiest days of the year, marking the peak of the Hajj pilgrimage.
Day 10 (Bakrid / Eid-ul-Adha): The festival officially begins on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, which falls nine days after the beginning of the month.
Published 20 May 2026, 06:43 IST