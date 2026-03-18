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Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 date: When will Eid be celebrated in Saudi Arabia and India?

With the holiday marking an end to Ramadan, and enjoying the celebrations with family and friends, it also observed as a reward for completing a month of fasting.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:17 IST
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A vendor arranges dry fruits and confectionery items at a shop ahead of Eid al-Fitr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Srinagar.

A vendor arranges dry fruits and confectionery items at a shop ahead of Eid al-Fitr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Srinagar.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Published 18 March 2026, 09:17 IST
India NewsEidEid-ul-FitrholidaySaudia Arabia

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