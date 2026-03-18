<p>Marking the end of Ramadan fasting, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eid-ul-fitr">Eid-ul-Fitr</a> holiday is all set to be welcomed by the people celebrating the religious festival all over the world. </p><p>The sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon marks the beginning of the Eid-ul-Fitr festivities, with the festival being celebrated on the first day of Shawwal and celebrations revolving around thoughts gratitude and spiritual connect. </p><p>With the holiday marking an end of the month of Ramadan, and enjoying the celebrations with family and friends, it also observed as a reward for completing the fasting period. It emphasises on communal harmony and remembering Allah through prayers. </p>.'Eid not linked to any human event,' says AIMPLB amid boycott calls.<p>The Eid moon is expected to be seen on March 18 in Saudi Arabia, with the festivities on March 19. If the moon sighting occurs on March 19, Eid Ul Fitr will be celebrated on March 20. </p><p>In India, Eid will be celebrated a day after it is celebrated in Saudi Arabia. If Saudi Arabia celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr on March 20, India will likely be celebrating it on 21 March. </p><p>The pre-Eid activities will begin at the sighting of the Shawwal moon, the night also known as Chand Raat, as people go shopping for the Eid. </p>.<p>Also known as Meethi Eid, the three-day festival will be welcomed with people celebrating with their loved ones, handing out sweets, and participating in charitable services. Children will receive Eidi from their elders, and communities will exchange gifts and greetings. </p>