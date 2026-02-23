Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Eight cheetahs to arrive at MP's Kuno Park from Botswana; total count to reach 46

This is the third batch of cheetahs being brought in from Africa, after previous introductions from Namibia and South Africa.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 16:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 16:20 IST
India NewsKuno National ParkcheetahProject Cheetahconservation of wildlife

Follow us on :

Follow Us