Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Elderly man throws acid-like liquid at estranged wife, consumes poison at Surat family court

The accused has a long history of litigation with his 61-year-old estranged wife, the official said.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 14:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 14:03 IST
India NewsCrimeSuratAcid attack

Follow us on :

Follow Us