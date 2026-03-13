<p>Surat: A 75-year-old man allegedly threw an acid-like liquid at his estranged wife, leaving her with burn <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/injuries">injuries</a>, and swallowed poison on the family court premises in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/surat">Surat</a> on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>The couple was at the court in connection with a case concerning the recovery of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maintenance">maintenance</a>, said inspector JA Rathwa from Umra police station. The accused has a long history of litigation with his 61-year-old estranged wife, the official said.</p>.Will urge CM to provide Rs 50,000 pension to acid attack survivors: G Parameshwara.<p>“The incident took place in family court room number six. The couple has been living separately since 2017,” Rathwa said.</p>.<p>After hurling an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/acid">acid</a>-like liquid, the man consumed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/poison">poison</a>. He was rushed to the civil <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hospital">hospital</a>, while the woman was taken to a private hospital for treatment of burn injuries, the official said.</p>.<p>“In the past, the court had heard a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/domestic-violence">domestic violence</a> case against the man. In 2023, he was booked for attempted <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/murder">murder</a> after attacking the woman with a knife. That case is still pending,” he said</p>