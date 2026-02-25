<p>Three persons, including one from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, were arrested on Wednesday in a digital arrest case in which a 68-year-old woman in Kerala's Kottayam was defrauded of Rs 1.86 crore, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-bureau-of-investigation">CBI</a>.</p><p>The agency launched a synchronized search targeting two critical components of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cyber-fraud">cyber-fraud</a> ecosystem, mule bank account networks and fraudulently procured SIM cards. Searches were conducted at multiple locations in Goa, Bengaluru, Palakkad in Kerala, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nagpur">Nagpur</a>, Hyderabad and Delhi.</p><p>The arrested were identified as Blessin Jacob Abraham, Mohd Mushtaque and Mohd Junaid. Abraham, who was picked up from Goa, allegedly played a key role in operating mule accounts and facilitating cryptocurrency transactions.</p><p>Mushtaque allegedly operates a shell company in Nagpur and used it to receive proceeds of crime. Junaid was arrested from Bengaluru and allegedly involved in procuring SIM cards fraudulently.</p>.Digital arrest: Elderly Dehradun woman duped of over Rs 3 crore by fraudsters posing as CBI officers.<p>Junaid allegedly duped unsuspecting individuals by offering “5G SIM upgrades,” misusing their KYC documents to activate SIM cards that were subsequently used in cyber-fraud operations believed to originate from abroad.</p><p>During the searches, the CBI said investigators seized digital devices, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/debit-card">debit cards</a>, bank account documentation, and other materials. </p><p>"Investigation is ongoing to identify additional domestic and international collaborators and to dismantle the broader cyber-fraud infrastructure. This operation represents a step in dismantling the enabling ecosystem behind 'Digital Arrest' <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/scam">scams</a>," it added.</p>