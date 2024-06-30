Elect 50 staunch Hindu MPs who would demand 'Hindu Rashtra' in Parliament: BJP MLA T Raja Singh

Mumbai: It is imperative to elect 50 staunch Hindu MPs who will fearlessly demand 'Hindu Rashtra' in the Parliament, firebrand and controversial politician T Raja Singh Lodh said.
“These days, many politicians pretend to be staunch Hindu leaders. However, soon after winning the elections, they transform into secular individuals. Such MPs and MLAs are useless for establishing the ‘Hindu Rashtra’. Such ‘secular’ MPs who become secular after election results will oppose the demand for the ‘Hindu Rashtra’. Hence, it is imperative to elect 50 staunch Hindu MPs who will fearlessly demand ‘Hindu Rashtra’ in the Parliament,” said Singh, who is an MLA from the Goshamahal constituency of Telangana.
Singh was speaking at the concluding day of the ‘Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav’, which was held in Goa's Ponda.
The meeting was organised by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Sunday.
“The politics of appeasement has virtually crippled our Hindu Bharat,” he said.
“As a result, even the administrative officers who hold prominent positions and national leaders have mostly turned against Hindus and their fundamental demands. It does not stop there; they go a step further and deliberately trouble those selflessly working for Hindu Rashtra and Dharma,” said Singh.
“As devout Hindus and responsible citizens of this country, convince the younger generation to study hard and assume important positions in the current Administrative system. Thus, our future generation will be able to contribute meaningfully to the cause of establishing the ‘Hindu Rashtra’,” he said.
“We should not be scared of any adversity if we want to work for the ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and Dharma. Our Saints have already assured us, - ‘With regular spiritual practice, we will be able to survive the adverse times and transform this negative environment into a vibrant and positive one. Hence, we should perform spiritual practice regularly to establish the ‘Hindu Rashtra”,” Singh added.
Published 30 June 2024, 14:31 IST