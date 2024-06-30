Elect 50 staunch Hindu MPs who would demand 'Hindu Rashtra' in Parliament: BJP MLA T Raja Singh

Mumbai: It is imperative to elect 50 staunch Hindu MPs who will fearlessly demand 'Hindu Rashtra' in the Parliament, firebrand and controversial politician T Raja Singh Lodh said.

“These days, many politicians pretend to be staunch Hindu leaders. However, soon after winning the elections, they transform into secular individuals. Such MPs and MLAs are useless for establishing the ‘Hindu Rashtra’. Such ‘secular’ MPs who become secular after election results will oppose the demand for the ‘Hindu Rashtra’. Hence, it is imperative to elect 50 staunch Hindu MPs who will fearlessly demand ‘Hindu Rashtra’ in the Parliament,” said Singh, who is an MLA from the Goshamahal constituency of Telangana.

Singh was speaking at the concluding day of the ‘Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav’, which was held in Goa's Ponda.