<p>New Delhi: Leader of Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi </a>on Friday, slammed the ruling government over the hike in price of commercial <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG</a> cylinder. Gandhi stated that this price hike is an "election bill" and the next "strike" will be on petrol and diesel.</p>.<p>Earlier, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader had warned that the prices of petrol and diesel will be increased after the assembly elections conclude on April 29.</p>.<p>Gandhi took to X, and wrote, "Today, commercial gas cylinders have become Rs 993 more expensive. This marks the single largest hike in a single day. This is an election bill." </p>.<p>"Since February: A hike of Rs 1,380, an 81% increase in just three months. Tea stalls, 'dhabas', hotels, bakeries, sweet shops - the burden on every kitchen has increased. And this will inevitably impact your plate as well," he added. </p>.<p>The first strike was on gas; the next will be on petrol and diesel, he added.</p>.<p>Further attacking the government for allegedly profiteering from low global <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-prices">crude oil prices</a>, Gandhi claimed that the burden will be put on common Indians as the prices are rising. In his post, he said, "Election relief over, inflation's heat is on its way! After April 29th, watch out - petrol, diesel, everything will get expensive."</p>.<p>"When (crude) oil was cheap, the Modi government pocketed the profits. Now that it's expensive, it'll dump the burden on you," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X. </p>.<p>"A government that loots when it's cheap - leaving the public to bear the brunt of inflation," he added.</p>.<p>The Congress leaders also remarked that BJP's regard for the common people's suffering is only limited to election gimmicks. In another post on X, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said, "Just as the election cycle concluded, the Modi government wasted no time to increase prices of LPG cylinders."</p>.<p>"A whopping increase of nearly Rs 1000 on commercial cylinders will affect crores of Indians who rely on food from small eateries for sustenance. Similarly, crores of small food businesses will have to bear the burden of this hike," Venugopal said.</p>.<p>He further added, "In the three months since the Iran war began, the government should have prepared a solid plan to shield ordinary Indians from the price shocks, instead of passing on the financial burden."</p>.BJP's regard for common Indians' suffering limited to poll gimmicks: Congress.<p>Commercial LPG prices have surged sharply, with a steep hike of Rs 993 per 19-kg cylinder announced on Friday, the biggest increase so far. This marks the third consecutive monthly rise, driven by escalating global energy costs amid the West Asia conflict.</p>.<p>In Delhi, a 19-kg commercial cylinder, commonly used by hotels and restaurants, now costs Rs 3,071.50, up from Rs 2,078.50 earlier. The price had already been raised by Rs 195.50 on April 1, following a Rs 114.50 increase on March 1.</p>.<p>However, domestic LPG prices remain unchanged. The last revision was on March 7, when rates were increased by Rs 60. Currently, a 14.2-kg household cylinder is priced at Rs 913 in Delhi.</p>.<p>State-run oil companies like <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-oil-corporation">Indian Oil Corporation</a>, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, revise LPG and ATF prices on the first of every month, based on global benchmarks and currency fluctuations.</p>.<p>The spike comes as international oil prices have jumped nearly 50 per cent, with supply chains disrupted due to the ongoing conflict in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>.</p>