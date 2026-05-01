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'Election Bill': Rahul Gandhi targets BJP over steep commercial LPG price hike

Earlier, the Congress leader had warned that the prices of petrol and diesel will be increased after the assembly elections conclude on April 29.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 10:48 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 10:48 IST
India NewsBJPRahul GandhiIndia PoliticsLPGPetrolWest AsiaPetrol and Dieselprice hike

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