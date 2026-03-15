<p>The announcement for the upcoming assembly elections in four states and Union Territory was announced on Sunday by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a>. </p><p>During a presser, CEC Gyanesh Kumar announced that voting for Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on a single day on April 9. While voting for West Bengal will be held in two phases i.e. April 23 and 29 and Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23.</p><p>Counting of votes for all 824 seats across four states and one Union Territory will be held on May 4.</p>.'MCC-Modi's Code of Campaigning': Cong's dig at EC.<p>"Voting for all seats in Assam will be held on April 9. Voting in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29.</p>.<p>"The voting for all seats in Kerala and Puducherry will take place on April 9 while all Tamil Nadu seats will go to polls on April 23," said Kumar, who was flanked by the two Election Commissioners -- Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.</p>.<p>Kumar said the elections must be free of violence or inducement and the EC will take strong action against any violation.</p>.<p>The model code of conduct has come into effect immediately with the announcement of the poll schedule.</p>.<p>Tamil Nadu has a total of 234 assembly seats where DMK leader M K Stalin has been the chief minister since May 7, 2021.</p>.<p>West Bengal has a total 294 assembly seats where TMC leader Mamata Banerjee has been serving as been in power since 2011.</p>.<p>Kerala has a total assembly seats of 140 where Left leader Pinarayi Vijayan has been the chief minister since 2016, leading the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.</p>.<p>In Assam, there are 126 assembly seats and the BJP has been in power in the Northeastern state since 2016 and Himanta Biswa Sarma has been the chief minister since 2021.</p>.<p>Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has been in power since 2021. The UT has a total of 33 seats. This includes three members nominated by the Centre. </p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>