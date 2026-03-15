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Election Commission announces election schedule for 4 states, Puducherry; two-phase polling in West Bengal

Counting of votes for all 824 seats across four states and one Union Territory will be held on May 4.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 11:52 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 11:52 IST
India NewsKeralaTamil NaduWest BengalAssamIndian PoliticsElection CommissionAssembly electionsPuducherry

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