Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SIR in remaining states and Union Territories expected to start from April, EC asks poll officers to prepare

The CEOs have been asked to “complete preparatory work” related to SIR “at the earliest”, EC Secretary Pawan Diwan said in his letter.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 13:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 13:02 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsElection Commissionspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us