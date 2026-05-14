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Election Commission announces third phase of SIR in 16 States, including Karnataka

So far, SIR had been carried out in 10 States and three UTs.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 08:45 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 08:45 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsElection Commission of Indiavoter enrolmentvoters’ listRevision of electoral rollsspecial intensive revision

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