Election Commission announces third phase of SIR in 16 States, including Karnataka

<p>Election Commission on Thursday announced rollout of Phase 3 of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=SIR">Special Intensive Revision</a> of voters' list in 16 States and 3 Union Territories.</p><p>So far, SIR had been carried out in 10 States and three UTs. They are Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Puducherry, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Bihar.</p><p>A ‘special revision’ of electoral rolls was carried out in Assam.</p>.TMC cries foul as Bengal's top poll official, who oversaw SIR, appointed chief secretary; BJP defends move.<p>Sixty crore of the nearly 99 crore voters have been covered in the clean-up exercises of these voters’ lists. The remaining nearly 40 crore electors will be covered in the proposed exercise in 17 States and five UTs.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>