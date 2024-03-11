JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Election Commission briefs observers ahead of Lok Sabha elections

The day-long briefing for the over 1,800 observers is being addressed by EC officials on different subjects.
Last Updated 11 March 2024, 07:04 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday organised here a meeting for the observers it will be deploying for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The day-long briefing for the over 1,800 observers is being addressed by EC officials on different subjects.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is also likely to address the observers drawn from different services.

These police, general and expenditure observers are drawn from services such as IAS, IPS, IRS and other allied services.

They are deployed in poll-bound areas ahead of announcement of elections and work as eyes and ears of the poll authority in the states.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 March 2024, 07:04 IST)
India NewsECIElection Commission of IndiaRajiv KumarLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT