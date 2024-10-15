EC Presser LIVE | Maharashtra, Jharkhand poll dates to be announced shortly

The Congress President has designated AICC Senior Observers and State Election Senior Coordinators for Maharashtra in anticipation of the upcoming assembly elections.
Senior Observers by Division:
Mumbai & Konkan- Ashok Gehlot, Dr G Parameshwara
Vidarbha (Amravati & Nagpur) – Bhupesh Baghel Charanjit Singh Channi, Umang Singhar
Marathwada- Sachin Pilot, Uttam Kumar Reddy
Western Maharashtra – TS Singhdeo, MB Patil
North Maharashtra – Syed Naseer Hussain, D Anasuya Seethaka
State Election Senior Coordinators:
Mukul Wasnik
Avinash Pande
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sandhu will address a press conference on the schedule for general elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Maharashtra and Jharkhand at 3:30 pm on Tuesday.
The Election Commission (EC) will announce the schedule for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls on Tuesday. The poll panel has convened a press conference here at 3.30 pm to announce the details.
Years from now, the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will be remembered as one of the most tumultuous in the western Indian state as it saw an unprecedented three Chief Ministers, three Leaders of the Opposition, two Speakers, and two mega-splits in prominent parties - Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the seat-sharing arrangement among NDA partners for the assembly elections in Jharkhand was "almost final", and the first list of candidates would be announced within 48 hours of the declaration of the polls.
