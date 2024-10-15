EC Presser LIVE | Maharashtra, Jharkhand poll dates to be announced shortly

Welcome to our live coverage of the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s press conference in which the poll body is set to announce the schedule for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls. The poll panel has convened a press conference at 3:30 pm to announce the details. While the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 26, that of Jharkhand ends on January 5 next year. Besides elections to the two assemblies, the EC can also announce bypoll dates to three Lok Sabha and at least 47 assembly seats which are lying vacant due to various reasons. Follow this space for latest updates related to the press conference.