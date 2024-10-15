Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
EC Presser LIVE | Maharashtra, Jharkhand poll dates to be announced shortly

Welcome to our live coverage of the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s press conference in which the poll body is set to announce the schedule for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls. The poll panel has convened a press conference at 3:30 pm to announce the details. While the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 26, that of Jharkhand ends on January 5 next year. Besides elections to the two assemblies, the EC can also announce bypoll dates to three Lok Sabha and at least 47 assembly seats which are lying vacant due to various reasons. Follow this space for latest updates related to the press conference.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 09:46 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
13:5415 Oct 2024

CEC Rajiv Kumar to address press conference at 3:30 pm 

13:5415 Oct 2024

Election Commission to announce Maharashtra, Jharkhand poll dates today

13:5415 Oct 2024

14th Assembly has been tumultuous, changed course of the Maharashtra's politics

15:1115 Oct 2024

Ahead of EC presser, Congress appoints State Election Senior Coordinators in Maharashtra

The Congress President has designated AICC Senior Observers and State Election Senior Coordinators for Maharashtra in anticipation of the upcoming assembly elections.

Senior Observers by Division:

  1. Mumbai & Konkan- Ashok Gehlot, Dr G Parameshwara

  2. Vidarbha (Amravati & Nagpur) – Bhupesh Baghel Charanjit Singh Channi, Umang Singhar

  3. Marathwada- Sachin Pilot, Uttam Kumar Reddy

  4. Western Maharashtra – TS Singhdeo, MB Patil

  5. North Maharashtra – Syed Naseer Hussain, D Anasuya Seethaka

State Election Senior Coordinators:

  1. Mukul Wasnik

  2. Avinash Pande

13:5415 Oct 2024

CEC Rajiv Kumar to address press conference at 3:30 pm 

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sandhu will address a press conference on the schedule for general elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Maharashtra and Jharkhand at 3:30 pm on Tuesday.

13:5415 Oct 2024

Election Commission to announce Maharashtra, Jharkhand poll dates today

The Election Commission (EC) will announce the schedule for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls on Tuesday. The poll panel has convened a press conference here at 3.30 pm to announce the details.

Read more

13:5415 Oct 2024

14th Assembly has been tumultuous, changed course of the Maharashtra's politics

Years from now, the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will be remembered as one of the most tumultuous in the western Indian state as it saw an unprecedented three Chief Ministers, three Leaders of the Opposition, two Speakers, and two mega-splits in prominent parties - Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Read more

13:5415 Oct 2024

Seat-sharing among NDA partners for Jharkhand polls almost final: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the seat-sharing arrangement among NDA partners for the assembly elections in Jharkhand was "almost final", and the first list of candidates would be announced within 48 hours of the declaration of the polls.

Read more

Published 15 October 2024, 08:34 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsElection CommissionAssembly electionsJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us