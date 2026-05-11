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Election Commission set to roll out phase III of SIR in 'coming days'; to cover 22 states, UTs

The officials said SIR could be rolled out in the 'coming days' as the poll process is now complete.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 15:45 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 15:45 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsElection Commissionspecial intensive revision

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