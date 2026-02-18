Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Election Commission sets March 16 for biennial polls to 37 Rajya Sabha seats

As per established practice, polling on March 16 will be held between 9 am and 4 pm and votes will be counted from 5 pm the same day.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 07:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 07:38 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaElection Commission

Follow us on :

Follow Us