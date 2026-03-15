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Election Commission to announce assembly poll dates on March 15 evening

Polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 04:40 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 04:40 IST
India NewsKeralaTamil NaduWest BengalAssamIndian PoliticsElection CommissionPuducherry

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