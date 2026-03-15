<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> will announce dates for assembly polls on Sunday evening.</p><p>Polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.</p>.Election Commission to visit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry from February 25 to 27 to assess poll preparedness.<p>The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm to announce the schedule.</p><p>The terms of these legislative assemblies are ending on different dates in May and June.</p><p>Final electoral rolls of the four states and the Union territory of Puducherry have been published as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list.</p>