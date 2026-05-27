Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Election Commission was, is and will always be with the voters: CEC

The EC pointed to the message by Kumar on National Voters Day this year in which he asserted that the poll authority "was, is and will always be with the voters".
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 17:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 May 2026, 17:50 IST
India NewsElection CommissionCECGyanesh Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us