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‘Elections over, vasooli shuru’: 'Congress slams 'inflation man' Modi over petrol and diesel price hike

The government on Friday announced a hike in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 each, the first major increase in four years.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 04:55 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 04:55 IST
India NewsCongressNarendra ModiIndia Politicsprice hikediesel pricespetrol price

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