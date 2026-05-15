वर्षों तक जब अंतरराष्ट्रीय तेल कीमतें कम थीं या गिर रही थीं, तब भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस लगातार यह मांग करती रही कि उसका लाभ भारतीय उपभोक्ताओं तक पहुंचाया जाए और गैस, पेट्रोल तथा डीजल की घरेलू कीमतों में कमी की जाए। लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ और उपभोक्ताओं को लूटा गया।
For years when international oil prices were soft or declining, the Indian National Congress had been urging that those benefits should be passed on to Indian consumers and that domestic prices of gas, petrol, and diesel should be reduced. That, however, did not happen and…