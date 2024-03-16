Elections should've been scheduled in max three to four phases: Congress

Bengaluru: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said a seven phase election for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls meant that 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to tour everywhere'.

Kharge opined that the polls should have rather been completed in three or four phases. “We are not anxious about what is going to happen, but Modiji putting seven phases, it means that he wants to tour everywhere. In this country, I have also contested nearly 12 elections and there hardly used to be four phases. Sometimes it used to be even one phase. I have seen two phases also but maximum it used to be four,” he told reporters here.